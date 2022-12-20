BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.40) to GBX 549 ($6.67) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.20) to GBX 535 ($6.50) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.79.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

BP opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. BP has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.40%.

Institutional Trading of BP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in BP by 63.8% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.