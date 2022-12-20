Brad Martz Purchases 20,000 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) CFO Brad Martz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,923 shares in the company, valued at $69,389.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

