Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.99.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.17). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.23%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

