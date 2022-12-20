BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BRFS. Barclays raised shares of BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.45.

BRF Stock Performance

Shares of BRF stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRF will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of BRF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BRF by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 810,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 643,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in BRF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,520,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 324,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BRF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 69,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

