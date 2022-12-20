Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.17. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.74.
Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.