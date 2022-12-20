Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Stock Down 4.0 %

BCO opened at $53.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 80.84%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

