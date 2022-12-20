Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.60

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.60 and traded as low as C$45.00. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$45.22, with a volume of 2,543,200 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$72.00 price target on the stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.60. The firm has a market cap of C$74.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
