Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.60

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.60 and traded as low as C$45.00. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$45.22, with a volume of 2,543,200 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$72.00 price target on the stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.60. The firm has a market cap of C$74.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 232,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.86, for a total value of C$14,593,403.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,398,726.23. In other news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 232,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.86, for a total value of C$14,593,403.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,398,726.23. Also, Director Janice Rose Fukakusa bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,238 shares in the company, valued at C$1,441,089.80.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.