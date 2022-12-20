Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 946 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of DaVita by 16.5% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 9.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.