Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $180.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.96. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,640.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

