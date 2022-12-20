Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $445,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 1,656.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Masimo by 87.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Masimo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.25.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $299.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

