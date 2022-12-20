Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.