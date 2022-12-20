Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after buying an additional 641,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.12.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.