Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Valero Energy by 767.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE VLO opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

