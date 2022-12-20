Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,799 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 187,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 143,110 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.