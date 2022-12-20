Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 11.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $867,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Boston Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,094,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,383,000 after buying an additional 42,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boston Properties by 205.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.43 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.24.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

