Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,650 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

