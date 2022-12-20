Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $242.44 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.31 and its 200 day moving average is $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

