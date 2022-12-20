Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 8,836 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,541,000 after buying an additional 633,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,454,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,642,000 after buying an additional 133,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE ARES opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 1,238,661 shares valued at $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.