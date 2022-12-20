Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 291,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,516 shares of company stock worth $768,482. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $114.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

