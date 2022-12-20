Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,028 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

