Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,325 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in UDR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 194,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 264,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60,727 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

