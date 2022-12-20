BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $94.04

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$94.04 and traded as high as C$103.89. BRP shares last traded at C$102.67, with a volume of 108,702 shares.

DOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$136.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

