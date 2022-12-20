Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.38

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.38 and traded as low as $13.34. Burnham shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

Burnham Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.66 million for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

