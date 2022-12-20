Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Buys $20,315.85 in Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Winston H. Hickox bought 7,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $20,315.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cadiz by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 162,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 95,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

