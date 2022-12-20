Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Buys $20,315.85 in Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Winston H. Hickox bought 7,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $20,315.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.63.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
