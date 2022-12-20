Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAL. TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CL King cut their target price on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $89,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $89,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,759 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,766,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,496,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading

