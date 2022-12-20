California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

CALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on California BanCorp to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on California BanCorp to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALB opened at $24.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $19.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that California BanCorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Petiole USA ltd boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 22.5% in the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

