Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

