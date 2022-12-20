Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) CFO Buys $30,000.00 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) CFO Scott Matthew Stewart purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Matthew Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Scott Matthew Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.00.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.17 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. Analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cantaloupe by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

