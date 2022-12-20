Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Ian Jiro Harris Acquires 5,010 Shares

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Ian Jiro Harris purchased 4,750 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $19,285.00.

Shares of CTLP opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.86. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

