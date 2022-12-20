Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $172.22

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €172.22 ($183.21) and traded as low as €157.50 ($167.55). Capgemini shares last traded at €159.45 ($169.63), with a volume of 840,876 shares changing hands.

Capgemini Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of €170.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €172.22.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

