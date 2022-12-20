Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $274.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.43). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 484,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 76,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.