Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Buys $19,800.00 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 146,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,372.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

CFFN opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.