Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capri to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Capri Price Performance

Capri stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.26. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Capri by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Capri by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Capri by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

