Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.54 and traded as high as C$4.64. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$4.52, with a volume of 530,737 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

