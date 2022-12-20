Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

CAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $79.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

