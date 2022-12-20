Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 445,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $720.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.96%.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

