Carret Asset Management LLC Has $54.85 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 8.2% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 187.2% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 75,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 241,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.92 and its 200-day moving average is $149.39. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

