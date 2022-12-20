Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.