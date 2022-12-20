Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

