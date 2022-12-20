Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CARV opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.
Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
