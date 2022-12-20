Cary Baker Sells 306 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $33,604.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,253.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $179,793.80.

On Friday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 4,875 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $539,223.75.

On Thursday, October 13th, Cary Baker sold 366 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $28,998.18.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $129.02.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

