Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $233.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $6,025,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

