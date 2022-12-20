CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASIGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CASI. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.