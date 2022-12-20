CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CASI. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

