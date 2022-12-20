Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,319 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Celanese by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Down 0.5 %

CE stock opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.15.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.