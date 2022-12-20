Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.15.

Celanese Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $100.98 on Monday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 26.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.6% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

