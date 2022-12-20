Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.28

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $11.13. Celestica shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 212,938 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 58.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after buying an additional 1,141,187 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 5.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,015,000 after buying an additional 667,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Celestica by 83.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Celestica by 104.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 451,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $3,334,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

