Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.42

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.42 and traded as high as C$15.17. Celestica shares last traded at C$14.82, with a volume of 103,762 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 6,275 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.35, for a total transaction of C$96,321.25. Also, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 23,665 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total value of C$352,741.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,693 shares in the company, valued at C$442,591.98. Insiders have sold a total of 137,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,562 over the last three months.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

