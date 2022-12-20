Centamin (TSE:CEE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.58

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as high as C$1.81. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 68,000 shares trading hands.

Centamin Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

