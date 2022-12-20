Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.56.

CNC opened at $81.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.14. Centene has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Centene by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Centene by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $293,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Centene by 30.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

