CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.05.

GIB stock opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

