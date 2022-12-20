Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Barclays

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCHW. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

