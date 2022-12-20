Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at B. Riley

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.64 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.89% and a negative net margin of 53,252.24%. Equities analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

